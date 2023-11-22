Guwahati: Man Handed 25 Years Prison Sentence For Raping Step-Daughter

The Kamrup district POCSO (protection of children from of sexual offences) court in Assam on Wednesday handed 25 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man convicted of sexually abusing his step-daughter.
The convict, identified as one Rabi Kumar Bowal was handed the sentence by the court after he was found guilty of sexually abusing his step-daughter.
Apart from that, the court also asked the convict, Rabi to pay an additional Rs 20,000 fine, failing to pay which, he will have to serve an additional three months of imprisonment.
Moreover, the court also directed the district legal services authority to pay Rs 2 lakhs as compensation to the victim of the crime.
According to information received, the convict Rabi Kumar Bowal is the owner of Anand Pharmacy at Zoo Road in Guwahati.