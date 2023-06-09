Guwahati: Income Tax Dept Raids Fancy Bazar-Based Business Establishment

The Income Tax Department carried out a search operation in Guwahati on Thursday night at an established business establishment.
According to initial reports, the raid was carried out at the business establishment of local businessman Mukesh Chourasia in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar.
Chourasia, who is a tobacco and pan masala trader, owns an establishment in Fancy Bazar’s Jail Road area, out of which he operates.
A team of Income Tax Department officials carried out the operation for almost four long hours, sources informed, during which all business-related documents were thoroughly checked.
It may be noted that the Income Tax Department had raided the residence of Guwahati contractor Anil Das earlier in March this year.
The major search operations were conducted at Anil Das’s residence in Guwahati’s Hengrabari and Mirza. The officials raided Das's House no 22 in Hengrabari. The raid was conducted since 11 am in the morning.
It may be mentioned that Das had received the contract for the construction of several flyovers in Guwahati. The contractor had also undertaken the construction work of several footbridges in the city.
However, as of now the reason for the raid has not been known. Further details are awaited.