Income Tax Dept Raids Guwahati Contractor’s Residence

The officials of the Income Tax Department raided the residence of Guwahati contractor Anil Das on Monday.

Massive search operations were conducted at Anil Das’s residence in Guwahati’s Hengrabari and Mirza since this morning.

The officials raided Das's House no 22 in Hengrabari. The raid was conducted since 11 am this morning.

It may be mentioned that Das had received the contract for the construction of several flyovers in Guwahati. The contractor had also undertaken the construction work of several footbridges in the city.

However, as of now the reason for the raid has not been known. Further details are awaited.

On March 17, former MLA from Naharkatia Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh, Naren Sonowal, was arrested for allegedly being involved in gambling activities. Sonowal was arrested during an operation conducted by a team of Dibrugarh police at Boiragimoth area, a suburb in the city.

The police also apprehended six others in connection to the case. They have been identified as Mukul Ghosh, Mehroz Ahmed, Dipendra Dutta, Ritwik Baruah, Abdul Rashid and Dipak Ranjan.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the arrested individuals.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.