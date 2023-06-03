Guwahati: Indian Army To Make Narengi Military Station Completely Renewable

"We have taken various steps making solar power plant of 1 MW capacity. In step two, we are going to use our rooftops to put solar panels and we will use them for our own consumption. Our carbon footprint is very minimum. We also undertake lots of plantation drives. The Narengi Military Station has covered around 3300 acres of land and out of which only 300 acres are built up and 3000 acres is a green patch. In collaboration with the Assam Forest department, we do the large scale of tree plantation using our own troops, their families, children," Jha said.

"If we have to go completely green we need to harness solar and wind and use new technology,” he added.