Odisha Train Tragedy: Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted | Check Full List Here

The death toll in the horrific train derailment in Odisha’s Balasore has surged to 233, confirmed state chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday. Moreover, more than 900 people have been reportedly injured in the mishap.

In wake of the incident, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that no state celebrations would be held on the day.

The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.