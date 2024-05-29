Guwahati Industrialist Accsued Of Sexual Harassment, Arrested

A distressing incident of sexual harassment has once again been reported in Guwahati. According to sources, the incident unfolded in Cycle Factory locality in city's Fatasil Ambari.
A young woman has come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against Sanjay Kumar Kedia, the owner of a heavy machinery producing company. According to the woman, Kedia purportedly committed the henious act within his office premises.
The victim promptly lodged an FIR at the Fatasil Ambari Police Station. As per sources, following the complaint, the accused Sanjay Kumar Kedia surrendered before the police and confessed to the allegations levelled against him.
Meanwhile, following the incident, there has been public outrage, with the members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) coming out to the streets demanding swift action against the accused.
It is noteworthy that similar allegations were raised against Kedia in the past too, indicating a pattern of behavior. However, Kedia made efforts to suppress the incident, threatening the police not to lodge any case against him, sources said.
Reportedly, on the basis of the FIR filed by the victim woman, the accused has been arrested by the police. Authorities have further conducted a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.