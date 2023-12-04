Guwahati News

Guwahati: Inmate Allegedly Dies by Suicide at Jalukbari PS

Sub Headline: Tragic Suicide of Inmate Shakes Guwahati Police Station, Investigation Underway
In a tragic turn of events, an inmate lodged at Jalukbari police station in Guwahati allegedly died by suicide inside his cell, sending authorities in a tussle. 

The deceased inmate, identified as Jehirul Islam, was arrested on theft charges from Jalukbari. 

According to sources, Islam was discovered hanging in his prison cell. The incident has shocked the police personnel at the station.

After the unfortunate finding, high-ranking police officers, accompanied by a judge, arrived at the location to assess the circumstances.

More details awaited.

