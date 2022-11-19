Guwahati: Inquiry Ordered into Death of Prisoners in Custody

A magistrate-level inquiry has been directed into the death of two prisoners in Kamrup Metro district of Assam.

The inquiry has been ordered by Sub-divisional magistrate of the district.

One of the deceased is Kamen Sourabh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. He died at the Deepsikha Hospice Palliative Care Center in Mirza.

The Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup Metro has been ordered to launch an investigation and submit the report within 10 days.

Meanwhile, an investigation has also been ordered on another deceased prisoner identified as Stephen Munda, who was also sentenced to life imprisonment.

Munda died at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on September 9.

Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, Hemanta Kumar Dutta has been directed to launch the probe on Munda’s death.

Dutta has been allotted 10 days time to submit the detailed report.