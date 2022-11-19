Guwahati News

Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crores Seized at Guwahati Railway Station

Heroin weighing 1kg was seized by Government Railway Police (GRP) in Rajdhani Express.
Pratidin Bureau

Huge consignment of illicit Heroin was seized at Guwahati Railway Station in Paltan Station on Saturday.

According to sources, three people have been arrested in connection to the seizure.

It is suspected that the market value of the seized heroin is around Rs. 5 crores.

Last week, heroin worth Rs 12 crore was seized in Karimganj from a Bolero vehicle along the Assam-Mizoram border. 

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Samil Uddin, was arrested in connection to it. 

Heroin Seized
Guwahati Railway station

