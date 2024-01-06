Guwahati: Inquiry Launched into Inmate's Death at Rehab Centre

The officials of the Anti-Drug and Prohibition Council launched an operation at a drug rehabilitation centre in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality after an inmate of the centre allegedly died, reports said on Saturday.
The inmate was reportedly undergoing treatment at the Peace Wellness Rehab Centre in Krishnagar since April 2023.
The incident unfolded when he suddenly fell ill on January 3 (Wednesday), reports said, adding that the doctors suggested the authorities of the rehab centre to take the inmate to a hospital for better medical care.
However, the authorities reportedly administered the medicine instead of shifting to a hospital. This unfortunately led to the inmate's demise, reports confirmed.
Consequently, the sleuths of the Anti-Drug and Prohibition Council launched an operation at the rehab centre today to inquire the matter.
Meanwhile, the authorities of the rehab centre have denied all allegations of their ignorance towards the inmate. However, the officials have launched an in-depth inquiry into the case, sources said.