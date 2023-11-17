Golaghat

Assam: Meghalaya Man Found Hanging At Rehab Center In Golaghat

The incident took place at the God Grace Foundation, a rehabilitation centre in Assam's Golaghat city.
An inmate at a rehabilitation center in Assam's Golaghat on Friday reportedly committed suicide. The incident caused hysteria among the other inmates and staff at the center, reports stated.

Initial reports claimed that the deceased was a resident of the neighbouring state of Meghalaya. He was identified as one Harbat Rengaij Lyngdoh.

Reports stated that he was found hanging in the bathroom of the rehab centre. A team of local police and the magistrate arrived at the scene following the incident.

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that they are looking into every possible angle into the matter.

Further details are awaited. 

