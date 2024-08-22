Guwahati: Investors Vandalize 'DB Stock Broking' Owner’s Residence

A large crowd of over a hundred investors gathered outside the residence of absconding DB Stock Broking owner Deepankar Barman in Guwahati's Jalukbari on Wednesday night, sources said.
The situation turned tense as several investors spent the night outside Barman's home, in the hope for the return of their invested money.
Meanwhile, Dipankar's mother took to the social media platform Facebook last night, sharing a video about the aggressive actions of the investors. The video showing the angry crowd vandalizing the house, demanding their money back was uploaded by his mother on the social media platform.
According to sources, the investors have been harassing Dipankar's parents in their search for refunds over the last two days. The elderly couple is now living in constant fear and distress, unable to leave their home. The crowd also allegedly locked the duo inside their flat, leaving them confined for two days.
Dipankar's parents have also urged their son to return back the money of the investors so that things are set right.
Earlier yesterday, a section of DB Stock Broking's clients decided to file a police complaint at Guwahati's Patanbazar Police Station. The said FIR, mentions the name Dipankar Barman's partner Monalisa, accused of eloping with investors' money. Monalisa was interrogated by the police and revealed several names. She told the police about the company's accountant, who, according to her, knew a lot about what went on behind the scenes. The police are now expected to launch a manhunt for the accountant as they look to crack the case.