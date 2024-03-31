Guwahati: IT Raids Businessman & Congress Leader Prakash Goduka's Properties

In a dramatic turn of events, the Income Tax Department has launched a sweeping raid on the office and residence of prominent businessman and Congress leader, Prakash Goduka, in Guwahati. The operation, which commenced last night at Shine Tower, Arya Nagar, Guwahati, has escalated into a joint investigation involving teams from Delhi and Assam.
The crackdown comes in response to alarming allegations of tax evasion leveled against Prakash Goduka, who stands accused of failing to fulfill his tax obligations. With a significant deployment of Income Tax Department personnel, the seriousness of the accusations cannot be overstated.
Simultaneous raids on both Goduka's office on the 5th floor of Shine Tower and his residence in Ganeshguri, Guwahati, emphasize the comprehensive nature of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.
As the operation unfolds, the public awaits further updates to shed light on the outcome of the raid and the potential ramifications for Prakash Goduka. Stay tuned for the latest developments in this evolving story.