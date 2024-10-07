Guwahati Jal Board Security Guard Found Hanging at Residence

In a shocking incident, a security guard was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Manoj Barman (45-year-old), who was a security guard in Guwahati Metropolitian Drinking Water And Sewerage Board, Lichubagan.
Barman’s body was found hanging in his residence at around 8am today.
According to family members, Barman had a heated argument with his wife late on Sunday night and also allegedly physically assaulted his daughter after consuming alcohol for unknown reasons.
The incident was reported to the Dispur police station by the family members and promptly arrived at the scene. The police found Barman’s body hanging in his home, initiating an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.
Preliminary reports suggest that the incident may be a case of suicide, but investigators are not ruling out foul play until a thorough examination is completed.