Guwahati: Janata Bhawan Employee Goes Missing; Family Files Complaint

In a turn of events, a staff member at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati went missing after leaving the office premises on April 18, and since then, his whereabouts remain unknown.
The individual identified as Fakhruddin Ahmed was a Chowkidar at the Janata Bhawan.
With no trace of the individual in sight, his family filed a missing person report at the Dispur police station.
In another shocking incident, a female patient went missing from the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Sonitpur district of Assam on April 2.
According to sources, the female patient was admitted at the TMCH five days ago.
The missing woman has been identified as Phulmaya Subba, a resident of Bhalukpong, sources added.
Subba has been reportedly missing since 5 am on March 31.
The family members of the woman has filed a missing report at the police station.