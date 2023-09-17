Guwahati: Patient Admitted To GMCH Mysteriously Goes Missing

A tense atmosphere gripped the premises of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Sunday after it was reported that a patient undergoing treatment there went missing.
As per initial reports, the patient had been admitted to the medicine ward on September 12. He was reported missing since September 16 (Saturday).
The patient who went missing, was identified as one Ganesh Karki. He was suffering from severe fever and had was admitted to the state-run hospital.
However, since Saturday morning, the patient was nowhere to be seen after which a complaint was registered at the Bhangagarh Police Station by the family members.
The family belongs to West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. An investigation in connection with the matter has been initiated, officials assured.
Further details in the case are awaited at the moment.