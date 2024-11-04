Guwahati: J.B. Law College Principal Suspended Over Financial Scam

The Principal of the J.B. Law College in Guwahati along with two others have been suspended for involvement in a multi-crore financial scam, sources said on Monday.
According to information received, the suspended individuals have been identified as the Principal of the college, Dr. Malabika Talukdar; Practical Course Co-ordinator Ranjan Jyoti Das; and Accountant Pradip Bezbaruah.
As per sources, the suspension orders were passed by the Governing Body of the JB Law College on November 2, 2024, after pursuing an audit report and its subsequent findings submitted by a five-member committee.
Allegations suggest that the trio was involved in orchestrating this huge financial misconduct from 2019 to 2024.