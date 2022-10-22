Guwahati: ‘Jibakrishna’ Intimate Stage Inaugurated at Piano Kids

An intimate stage ‘Jibakrishna’ was inaugurated at Piano Kids institute in Guwahati on Friday.

An improvised book on western music called ‘Scale Study’ and Piano Kids website was also launched at the inauguration ceremony.

It was a long-cherished dream Assam’s renowned piano maestro Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami.

The inaugural programme began with the devotional tune ‘Muktito Nispriha Jitu’ by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev, which was converted to staff notation by Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami, and set to music by the students of the institute. It was followed by the lighting of the traditional lamp by Assam’s eminent musician Suryya Goswami.

“This compact platform will enormously help in nurturing a lot of talents in the State,” Goswami said after inaugurating the intimate stage, established in the memory of Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami’s late father. The distinctive and appealing platform will be the music talent lab for all the students of Piano Kids. The Jibakrishna intimate stage will include a variety of activities with a focus on enhancing the creativity of the participants.

Small and intimate, the ‘Jibakrishna’ intimate stage is expected to be a truly unique and unparalleled experience for everyone. It was Goswami’s dream to produce a model platform where students can immerse themselves and shine in a friendly learning environment and with tools at hand.

The improvised book of notations on western music - ‘Scale Study’, was released by Dr Ripu Kumar Gogoi and Dr Devabrot Khanikar. Both praised Dev Goswami for his immense contributions to the cause of piano music. Working on it for more than one and a half years, Kushal Krishna Dev Goswami has crafted a book with a lot of love and dedication, replete with a significant collection of staff notations that can be played, enjoyed and listened to for posterity.