Funeral of Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma to be Held on Oct 24

The funeral of the Barpeta Satra Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma will be performed in Monday (October 24).

The body of Sattriya exponent Dev Sarma will be taken to Barpeta on Saturday and will be kept at his residence in Sundaridia.

The devotees of Barpeta satra will pay their last respects to the Burha Sattriya on Sunday and a parikrama will be performed where his body will be taken around Barpeta.

Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma passed away on Saturday evening at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).