Guwahati News

Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience

'Jivan Jyoti' is an organization of persons who have got a new lease of life after sustaining serious burn injuries.
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Pratidin Time

The first annual Meeting of 'Jivan Jyoti' was organized at the Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati's Uzan Bazaar on May 19, 2024.

Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience

'Jivan Jyoti' is an organization of persons who have got a new lease of life after sustaining serious burn injuries.

The organization was launched by the 'Burn Care Foundation', a social unit of the Nemcare Hospital on May 7, 2023. The burn survivors have to undergo a long rehabilitation period to make them functionally and socially acceptable. In order to help thousands of burn survivors, treated in the Burn Unit of NEMCARE Hospital, the organization was launched last year.

Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience

Notably, the meeting started with a chorus sung by the members of the Burn Unit. It was followed by an introductory talk on the functioning of Jivan Jyoti by Dr Bhupendra Prasad Sarma, Secretary Burn Care Foundation and the Chief of the Burn Unit.

Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience

Dr Hitesh Baruah, the President of Burn Care Foundation also spoke on the utility of the forum for the burn survivors. The Chief Guest of the function, Sri Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, and the Guest of Honor, Smt. Namita Bhattacharya, the renowned playback singer of Assam, expressed their feeling about this rare association with the burn survivors and thanked the members of the burn care team for their effort in assimilating them with society.

Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience

Dr. Kabita Sangma Choudhury, Junior Consultant, burn unit, conducted the function, where a number of burn survivors were felicitated and some of them narrated their experience as a burn-injured patients.

Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience

Dr Nareswar Sarma, President of 'Arta Sewa', a trust, formed to help the poor & needy burn patients financially, gave an account of the activities of the trust in last three years.

A full-length documentary of the Burn Unit of Nemcare Hospital was also screened in the meeting.

Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience
Swagat Hospital Donates Science Lab Equipment to Kampur HS & MP School
Jivan Jyoti
Burn Survivors

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-jivan-jyotis-annual-meeting-honours-burn-survivors-resilience
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com