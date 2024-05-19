Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience

'Jivan Jyoti' is an organization of persons who have got a new lease of life after sustaining serious burn injuries.

The organization was launched by the 'Burn Care Foundation', a social unit of the Nemcare Hospital on May 7, 2023. The burn survivors have to undergo a long rehabilitation period to make them functionally and socially acceptable. In order to help thousands of burn survivors, treated in the Burn Unit of NEMCARE Hospital, the organization was launched last year.