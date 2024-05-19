Guwahati: Jivan Jyoti's Annual Meeting Honours Burn Survivors' Resilience

The first annual Meeting of 'Jivan Jyoti' was organized at the Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati's Uzan Bazaar on May 19, 2024.
'Jivan Jyoti' is an organization of persons who have got a new lease of life after sustaining serious burn injuries.
The organization was launched by the 'Burn Care Foundation', a social unit of the Nemcare Hospital on May 7, 2023. The burn survivors have to undergo a long rehabilitation period to make them functionally and socially acceptable. In order to help thousands of burn survivors, treated in the Burn Unit of NEMCARE Hospital, the organization was launched last year.
Notably, the meeting started with a chorus sung by the members of the Burn Unit. It was followed by an introductory talk on the functioning of Jivan Jyoti by Dr Bhupendra Prasad Sarma, Secretary Burn Care Foundation and the Chief of the Burn Unit.
Dr Hitesh Baruah, the President of Burn Care Foundation also spoke on the utility of the forum for the burn survivors. The Chief Guest of the function, Sri Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, and the Guest of Honor, Smt. Namita Bhattacharya, the renowned playback singer of Assam, expressed their feeling about this rare association with the burn survivors and thanked the members of the burn care team for their effort in assimilating them with society.
Dr. Kabita Sangma Choudhury, Junior Consultant, burn unit, conducted the function, where a number of burn survivors were felicitated and some of them narrated their experience as a burn-injured patients.
Dr Nareswar Sarma, President of 'Arta Sewa', a trust, formed to help the poor & needy burn patients financially, gave an account of the activities of the trust in last three years.
A full-length documentary of the Burn Unit of Nemcare Hospital was also screened in the meeting.