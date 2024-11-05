Guwahati: Joint Monitoring Committee Meeting with Leaders of 4 Groups Concludes

The meeting of the Joint Monitoring Committee of the Central Government’s Home Department with the leadership of four organizations including the ULFA, in Guwahati on Tuesday has concluded.
In the meeting, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held deliberations with key officials, including Assam's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), along with top bureaucrats from various departments.
Interacting to media persons after the meeting, Pro-talk ULFA leader Anup Chetia said that the discussions held today were fruitful and also expressed hope that the agreement will come into effect before the 2026 elections.
He said, “We discussed on the implementation of the agreement's provisions in the meeting today. The government has been working on land-related matters. I thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The discussions were fruitful, and I am optimistic that our agreement will be implemented before the 2026 elections.”
He also mentioned that there were discussions regarding the appointments of the children of martyrs and missing members. Chetia also said that the ULFA proposed six projects worth nearly Rs 300 crore.
"The organization will continue to maintain its presence," he added, stating that the central government should initiate discussions on this matter, which was not covered in the current talks.