Union Home Secretary Holds Key Meetings in Guwahati During Two-Day Visit

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan is currently on a two-day visit to Guwahati, where he engaged in important discussions with the home department of the Assam state government at the No. 1 State Guest House. The meeting saw the presence of key officials, including Assam's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), along with top bureaucrats from various departments.
During the visit, several crucial reviews are scheduled. A review on the Adivasi Peace Accord took place from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, followed by discussions on the Karbi Accord from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Further reviews included discussions on the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) peace accord from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM and the ULFA Peace Accord from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The talks will culminate with discussions on the rehabilitation of members from surrendered militant outfits, scheduled from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.
Tomorrow morning, Home Secretary Govind Mohan will visit the Maa Kamakhya temple. Following that, he will review the Assam-Meghalaya Boundary Agreement from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM and discuss the boundary agreement with Arunachal Pradesh from 11:30 AM onwards. Additionally, he is expected to address concerns regarding the speed of water flow from the hills of Meghalaya in discussions with the Assam government.
In a related development, ULFA leadership, including Anup Chetia and Arvind Rajkhowa, has arrived at Koinadhara for a meeting with the home department, which is expected to commence shortly.