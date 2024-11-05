Union Home Secretary Holds Key Meetings in Guwahati During Two-Day Visit

During the visit, several crucial reviews are scheduled. A review on the Adivasi Peace Accord took place from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, followed by discussions on the Karbi Accord from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Further reviews included discussions on the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) peace accord from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM and the ULFA Peace Accord from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The talks will culminate with discussions on the rehabilitation of members from surrendered militant outfits, scheduled from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM.