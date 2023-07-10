Guwahati: Joint Op Against Adulterated Milk Carried Out, Samples Collected

In a routine joint operation conducted by the health and family welfare department and the food safety departments of the government of Assam against the sale of adulterated milk in the city, officials collected milk samples from various sellers across Guwahati, reports emerged on Monday.
For quite some time now, reports were emerging about milk adulteration in the city, based on which the department launched an operation to check the quality of milk.
According to sources, the team collected samples of milk from sellers across parts of the city.
Samples were collected from the Fancy Bazar and Kumarpara areas of the city, informed a health department official.
Meanwhile, the collected samples have been sent to the food safety department’s laboratory for testing. The reports of the test are expected to come out within 14 days.
Along with milk, the department has conducted an operation to check the use of harmful chemicals in vegetables as well.
A health department official said, “Due to the recent rise in the demand for milk in the city, we had to carry out this drive to check whether the milk sold to consumers is adulterated. We have been carrying out such operations at regular intervals.”
“Today we collected milk samples from Kumarpara and Fancy Bazar areas. The collected samples have been sent to Food Safety Department’s laboratory. The results of the test are expected to come within 14 days”, he added.