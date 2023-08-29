Guwahati: Joint Op Ends In Major Fake Notes Bust At Lokhra, 2 Held

In a major bust, around Rs 10 lakhs worth of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was seized in a joint operation in Guwahati, officials informed.
According to officials, Garchuk Police along with a Special Operations Group (SOG) team carried out an operation in the Lokhra area of Guwahati during which the fake currency notes were seized.
This comes amid a sudden rise in fake note traders across the city, said officials.
During the drive, the team of officials seized as many as 20 bundles of fake Rs 500 notes that amounted to around Rs 10 lakhs, mentioned officials.
Meanwhile, two fake note smugglers were arrested during the drive. They had come from Gohain colony in Lakhimpur's Bihpuria, said the officials.
They were identified as Sariful Islam alias Bhuyan and Sajadul Islam. Officials further informed that of the two, Sariful alisas Bhuyan had been arrested before and his name has been on the hit list of the police for gold and fake notes smuggling cases.
The duo had arrived in Guwahati three days ago and were staying at a lodge in the city's Hatigaon area. They used to take Uber cabs from Hatigaon to Lokhra where they would meet potential buyers.
Meanwhile, the police seized mobile phones and 10 sim cards each from the two arrested smugglers, added officials.