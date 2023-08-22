Assam: Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth Rs 14.5 Lakh Seized in Goalpara

Continuing the drive against Fake Indian Currency Noted (FICN), the Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Tuesday seized Rs. 14.50 lakh fake notes during an operation in Goalpara district.
Following the directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an operation was carried out in Krishnai area where they intercepted an ALTO car, bearing the registration number AS18 F 6863, and recovered Rs. 14.50 cash in 500 denominations.
Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. The arrestees have been identified as Anowar Hussain, Rafiq Ahmed and Growel Marak.
An STF officer said, “STF Assam carried out an operation in an area under the jurisdiction of Krishnai Police Station against FICN under the supervision of DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The operation resulted in the seizure of an Alto car and the recovery of Rs. 14.50 lakh fakes notes and three mobile phones. Three persons were also arrested in connection with seizure.”
He informed that a case will be registered and an investigation is underway as per legal procedures.