Guwahati: Journalist Dies After Being Hit by City Bus in Beltola

In a tragic incident, one person died on the spot in a road mishap at Beltola area of Guwahati.

The incident occurred after a city bus hit the person who was on his scooty.

The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Alam. He was employed as a journalist in a Guwahati-based web portal.

As per eyewitnesses, a speeding city bus bearing registration number AS 01 HC 2629 hit Mushtaq who was riding in his scooty while trying to overtake him.

He was reportedly coming from Basistha Mandir towards his office which is situated at GS Road.

Meanwhile, the city police has arrived at the incident spot. The city bus has been seized by the police.

Last month, a video journalist of satellite channel Pratidin Time was found dead under mysterious conditions in Guwahati. According to sources, the incident took place in the Maligaon area of Guwahati where he was found lying in his bedroom in an unconscious state.

The deceased has been identified as Subudh Roy. After finding Subudh lying in the bedroom, he was immediately rushed to Pandu FRU Primary Health Center where he was declared brought dead.