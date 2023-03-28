Pratidin Time Video Journo Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions

A video journalist of Pratidin Time was found dead under mysterious conditions in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place in the Maligaon area of Guwahati where he was found lying in his bedroom.

The deceased has been identified as Subudh Roy.

After finding Subudh lying in the bedroom, he was immediately rushed to Pandu FRU Primary Health Center where he was declared brought dead.

Currently, Subudh’s body is kept at the health center and will be handed over to his family after post-mortem.

In December 2022, a correspondent from Sivasagar and a video journalist of Pratidin Time were allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Jorhat district.

According to sources, the journalists, identified as Muzakkir Ahmed and Bahar Ahmed, were en route to Sivasagar from Guwahati along with their family when the incident happened.

The incident was reported at 1 am near Pulibar Police Station when a Bolera car with around five passengers on it, bearing the registration number AS05 N 0509, hit the vehicle where they travelling allegedly attempting to kill them.

After the journalist came out of the vehicle, the bolero car attempted to kill them again with their car.

After failing to kill them, the miscreants escaped the spot.

Meanwhile, the journalists had lodged an FIR in connection to the incident at Pulibar Police Station at the night itself.