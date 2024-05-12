Guwahati: Journalists Allegedly Targeted by Drunk Men; 1 Apprehended, 2 Flee

In a disturbing incident unfolding in the late hours of the night in Guwahati's Japrigog area, a group of journalists found themselves at the receiving end of a terrifying assault by three inebriated youths.
The unsettling ordeal began when the journalists, diligently on duty to gather news, were allegedly accosted by three young men on a scooter, whose demeanor quickly turned aggressive.
As per reports, the situation rapidly deteriorated as the trio allegedly unleashed a volley of abusive language directed at the journalists.
Despite the journalists' attempts to defuse the escalating tension, the inebriated youths persisted, brandishing bottles of liquor as weapons and menacingly advancing toward the startled journalists.
Amid the chaos, the journalists endured a barrage of verbal abuse and threats, as the drunken assailants made repeated attempts to physically assault them with the bottles in their possession.
However, prompt intervention by Dispur police led to the apprehension of one of the assailants, identified as Dhrubajyoti Das, while the other two managed to evade capture.