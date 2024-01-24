Assam: Nazira Journalist Injured In Attack By Unknown Miscreants

In a shocking incident, a Nazira-based journalist in Assam was on Wednesday injured in an attack that took place right outside his residence.
Initial reports stated that unidentified miscreants attacked him with the intention of killing him, however, only succeeded in injuring him.
The victim journalist was identified as Sourabh Koch, a resident of Nazira in the Sivasagar district of Assam.
According to him, the miscreants attacked him and also tried to set his house on fire. During the attack, the journalist sustained serious injuries.
Subsequently, he was rushed to Joysagar Civil Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. The reason behind the attack is not known yet.
Further details are awaited.