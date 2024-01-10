Guwahati: JP Nadda Praises PM Modi For Changing India's Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the entire political scenario of India, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda sounded the poll bugle during his Assam visit on Wednesday.
This comes ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. The BJP national president during his visit to the northeastern state today said that the saffron party-led Centre is fully focused on all-round development.
Addressing a gathering in Guwahati, JP Nadda said, "The political scenario across the nation has seen a vast change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political scenario of India."
While in Guwahati, JP Nadda took part in a roadshow along with Assam Chief Minister and one of the BJP's most-known faces across the country, Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He also visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati accompanied by Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita where he sought the blessings of the goddess.
Nadda further said, "The current government at the Centre is working towards achieving all-round development. The rest of the world now sees India in a new light. The nation is emerging as a strong force in the global domain."
"Things have changed now for the good. Earlier, when people talked about India, they considered us along with Pakistan," added Nadda during his address to the state executive meeting, apparently highlighting the nation's progress.