Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple Lights Up With 1 Lakh Diyas

The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati witnessed the lighting of one lakh earthen lamps (diyas) during the 'deepotsav' celebration, following the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple on Monday.
Devotees gathered at the Kamakhya Temple dedicated to the goddess Maa Kamakhya on the Nilachal Hills since early morning. The temple, a center of the Kulachara Tantra Marga, hosts the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival celebrating the goddess's menstruation.
Simultaneously, one lakh diyas illuminated the Basistha temple in the south-east corner of Guwahati. The Basistha Ashram, where the temple is situated, has a history dating back to the Vedic age, founded by the great saint Basistha (Vasishtha).
In Ayodhya, the city was adorned with 'Ram Jyotis,' creating a mesmerizing atmosphere symbolizing the divine presence of Lord Ram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the 'Pran Pratishtha' with enthusiasm, leading a group of priests in the ceremony at the Ayodhya temple, where chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' echoed.
A mega 'Diya' lighting event took place at the famous Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, with people across the country participating. Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged people to light 'Diyas' at home to mark the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.
According to belief, upon Lord Ram's return with Seeta and Lakshman, the people of Ayodhya adorned the city by lighting 'Diyas' to welcome them.
The grand Ram Temple was illuminated with colorful lights as crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of 'Ram Lalla.' The temple will be open to the public starting today. Celebrations are taking place nationwide, attracting attention from around the world.