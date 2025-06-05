Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple Route Hit by Landslide, Vehicle Damaged

A terrifying landslide occurred near the main approach to the revered Kamakhya Temple on Thursday, raising serious safety concerns ahead of the upcoming Ambubachi Mela.

Advertisment

The incident took place when a massive retaining wall, built along the hillside, gave way and collapsed onto a vehicle. The impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle. Along with the wall, several trees were also uprooted and swept down by the landslide’s force.

Local authorities, including police personnel, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties, though an official confirmation is awaited.

This incident comes just days before the annual Ambubachi Mela, a major religious gathering that draws lakhs of devotees to the Kamakhya Temple. It is considered one of the most spiritually significant events in Eastern India, and preparations were already underway when the landslide occurred.

Notably, this is not an isolated incident. Similar landslides have been reported from various locations in and around Guwahati in recent weeks, especially in vulnerable hill slope areas.