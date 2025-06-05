Massive Landslide Near Pandu College At Maligaon, One Critically Injured

A devastating landslide struck the Pachali Colony area of Maligaon in the early hours of the morning, claiming the life of a woman and causing severe damage to multiple homes. The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 AM following heavy rainfall, when a section of the hillside near house number 8 suddenly gave way.

According to a local resident who was present at the scene, a loud noise jolted the neighborhood awake. Immediate efforts were made to relocate residents to a safer location. “Everyone was taken to a room for safety as soon as the landslide occurred,” the witness stated.

Sadly, the landslide buried two tenants who had been living in a rented house beneath the collapsed portion of the hill. One of them, a woman, was found dead in the early hours of the morning. Rescue operations continued well into the day, as emergency teams worked to ensure no one else was trapped under the debris.

Among those injured was a woman named Ragini Devi, who had been asleep in Ward No. 7 at the time of the incident. She sustained a leg injury due to the impact. Residents in the area expressed deep concern over the increasing instability of the hillside. They revealed that the community has been maintaining a guard wall near the slope for years without official support. However, the wall gave way under the force of the rain-triggered landslide.

Three homes were completely destroyed in the event, and at least three rooms within those structures were given uninhabitable. The collapse of the guard wall has raised serious questions about long-standing neglect by the authorities. “This is not the first time. It happens every year, and still nothing is done,” the resident added.

A tree in the area—already leaning dangerously close to nearby houses—was also identified as a significant threat. “It could fall any time. It needs to be cut down before it causes more destruction,” the source warned.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹4 lakhs for the deceased under the State Disaster Management Fund. While the gesture is appreciated, many in the community are questioning the reactive nature of the system. “Why wait for lives to be lost before taking action?” the local asked.

Repeated complaints about the vulnerability of the area have reportedly been ignored by the authorities, leaving residents to fend for themselves. As the monsoon escalates, so does the fear among the people living near the hill.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder that preventive infrastructure and timely government intervention are not just administrative duties—they are matters of life and death.