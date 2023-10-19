Guwahati: Kamakhya Temple's Unique Durga Puja Draws Devotees Sans Idols

In this fortnight-long spectacle, the Kamakhya temple becomes the epicenter of Shakti worship, as the chants of slokas and the rhythmic rituals of the priests set the spiritual stage. Commencing on the ninth day of the waning moon, known as 'Krishna Navami,' the festivities culminate on the ninth day of the waxing moon, 'Sukla Navami,' in the Hindu month of 'Ashwin.'