Guwahati: Kamala Bagan Deprived of Development Despite Being in City Limits

Even after more than seven decades of India’s independence, residents of Kamala Bagan under Narengi in the Dispur (presently Dimoria) constituency of Guwahati continue to live without access to basic government infrastructure and civic facilities.

Despite being part of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s Ward No. 52 — and technically within the capital city — Kamala Bagan’s over 200 families remain deprived of the development that defines the rest of the metropolis.

Locals allege that successive governments and elected representatives have shown little concern for their plight.

According to residents, political leaders only visit the area during election seasons, seeking votes but never returning to address the community’s problems.

The most pressing issue in Kamala Bagan remains the absence of proper roads and bridges. Shockingly, even today, residents are forced to use a makeshift bamboo bridge to commute daily — a grim reminder of the state’s neglect.

Locals say they have repeatedly approached representatives of various governments, including the AGP, Congress, and the current BJP-led alliance, as well as officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

However, no concrete steps have been taken to resolve their problems.

As a result, year after year, residents continue to suffer from poor connectivity, enduring a life of hardship in the heart of the capital city.

