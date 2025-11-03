Guwahati Set for Makeover: Mayor Announces New Roads, Toilets, Streetlights

Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Monday held a press conference, where he presented a comprehensive report on the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) development activities over the past three years and also announced a series of new initiatives for the city’s next phase of growth.

The Mayor began by expressing condolences on the passing of eminent flutist Dipak Sarma, who breathed his last in Chennai this morning.

Speaking about the GMC’s work over the last three years, Sarania shared that several development activities have been completed, while many new projects are being planned for the coming two years.

He announced that around Rs 40 lakh has been set aside for the construction and repair of city roads, with a goal of developing nearly 200 roads across Guwahati. Another Rs 20 lakh has been allocated for building around 200 public toilets to improve hygiene in public areas.

Each of the city’s 60 wards will receive funds for local development, including Rs 10 lakh per ward for installing new streetlights. GMC also plans to provide small, portable high-mast lights for social and community programmes. These have already been set up in 13 cremation grounds and will soon be installed in 17 more.

The Mayor said that significant progress has been made in ensuring better water supply across Guwahati. Those who still do not have access to piped water will soon be connected through the Jal Board.

Under the cleanliness drive “Sikoon Guwahati, Mur Guwahati” (Clean Guwahati, My Guwahati), GMC has launched competitions among wards to encourage better waste management. Residents have been urged to separate dry and wet waste, as the corporation will collect dry waste every Wednesday.

He also mentioned plans for dog registration and vaccination drives to ensure both pet and stray dogs are properly cared for.

On easing business operations, Sarania said that the process for obtaining trade licenses will be made simpler. Over 12,000 people are yet to get their commercial permits, and all business owners have been urged to complete the process. A training camp for traders will be held from November 15 to guide them through the procedure.

To tackle the city’s drainage problems, the Mayor said that the GMC has already cleaned 441 drains and aims to cover a total of 555, along with cleaning five major rivers. The corporation has also purchased seven new super suction machines for the task.

Furthermore, the Mayor announced that the GMC office will soon shift to its new six-storey building in Betkuchi, which is nearing completion. The existing Uzan Bazar office will be turned into a large market space.

Plans are also underway to build community halls and start training programmes for sanitation workers. Ten vending zones have been identified for street vendors, and unauthorized vending outside these areas will not be allowed.

Sarania also informed that 60 GMC security personnel have been reinstated and that toll markets have been opened in various parts of the city to support small traders.

