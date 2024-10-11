Guwahati: Key Route Changes for Durga Idol Immersion on Oct 12-13

According to the notification issued, several restrictions has been imposed from 10 am on October 12 (Saturday) which will remain in force till the completion of immersion. Here are the traffic arrangements at the Kachomari IWT Ghat in Fancy Bazaar:

(i) Regulations for movement of idol-carrying vehicles during immersion at Lachit Ghat (Dashami Day):

1. All idol-carrying vehicles coming from Chandmari side shall be regulated at Guwahati Club and diverted via MC Road (Baruwari)- FC Road-High Court East- MG Road- Lachit Ghat.

2. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Tokobari, Paltanbazar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Birubari, Chatribari, Bishnupur, Athgaon and Fatasil areas shall move towards Arya Nagar- A.K. Azad Road Nepali Mandir Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point- Panbazar ROB- RBI Point- GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College) M.G. Road- Lachit Ghat.

3. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Kumarpara and Lalganesh areas shall move via Bishnupur Road Chabipool Arya Nagar- A.K. Azad Road Nepali Mandir- Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point- Panbazar ROB- GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College)- M.G. Road- Lachit Ghat.

4. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Ulubari and South Sarania areas shall move via GS Road Apsara Janata Point- Nepali Mandir-Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point- Panbazar ROB- GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College)- M.G. Road- Lachit Ghat.

5. Idol-carrying vehicles coming from Rajgarh, Bhangagarh and Christianbasti areas are to move via GS Road-Bhangagarh-Rajgarh Road-Commerce College Point- Chandmari- Guwahati Club-MC Road- FC Road-MG Road- Lachit Ghat.

6. Vehicles carrying idols from Ganeshguri, Dispur and Kahilipara areas are to move from Ganeshguri via RG Barooah Road (Zoo Road)-GNB Road-Guwahati Club-MC Road- FC Road-MG Road- Lachit Ghat.

7. No idol-carrying vehicle shall be allowed to move on B. Baruah Road from Ulubari to TC point.

8. After the immersion at Lachit Ghat all idol-carrying vehicles will exit via MG Road- DG Road or AT Road.