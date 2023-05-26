Guwahati: Kharguli Situation Remains Perilous, Families Left In Disarray

Several families have been left without a home after a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati on Thursday which swept away several vehicles and damaged the nearby houses.
The situation remains perilous in Kharguli following the water supply pipeline burst incident which also claimed the life of a woman, leaving several people in the vicinity of the incident injured.
The families who have been left stranded in Kharguli’s Joypur, where the water pipeline burst yesterday, were provided shelter at Joypur Primary School.
Meanwhile, Assam cabinet minister for housing and urban affairs, Ashok Singhal visited the site of the incident last night and took stock of the situation there. The Mayor of Guwahati, Mrigen Sarania also visited the site where the water pipeline burst in Kharguli.
It may be noted that one person, a woman identified as Sumitra Rabha was killed in the aftermath of the water supply pipeline burst in Kharguli.
Moreover, as many as 19 people of the area sustained injuries in the incident which caused several two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles to get washed away. Those injured are currently receiving treatment.
The force of the water was so much that it also damaged several houses in the vicinity bringing down walls and stagnating which forced many families out of their houses leaving them without a shelter in the blink of an eye.
Furthermore, the Kamrup (metropolitan) DC Pallav Gopal Jha also visited the site of the incident in Kharguli last night. The official handle of the Kamrup metro district administration tweeted, "DC, Kamrup(M) Shri Pallav Gopal Jha visited the site of the pipeline burst of Guwahati Jal Board at Kharghuli. Necessary arrangements and assistance were made available at the relief camp; the DC inspected the restoration works and interacted with citizens."
Assam minister Ashok Singhal also ordered a detailed inquiry into the JICA water supply pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati last night.
Speaking to media persons after visiting the incident spot this evening, Ashok Singhal said, “When hydro testing is done after welding process of the pipes, the pressure is kept very low. We have never heard about such an incident of water bursting out after hydro testing has been successfully done. But the incident that has happened today is very unfortunate. A detailed inquiry will be done in regard to this. There is a safety audit for all pipes laid. The entire situation will be investigated.”
He also said that the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (metropolitan) has been directed to visit the incident spot and take stock of the situation.
“A relief camp has been set up here. The DC has also been instructed to visit the spot and take stock of the situation here. I will also visit the area after the safety audit begins. After we get the detailed report after a few days, I will be back here and speak to the residents of the area,” the minister added.