In a proud moment for Assam, Reyansh Somani, a 7-year-old boy hailing from Guwahati has registered his name in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

Reyansh has accomplished this feat by arranging 3x3 Rubik's cube and representating colours of national flags of 46 different countries in just five minutes.

With this, he has broken the previous record of a 10-year-old boy who arranged flags of 43 countries in 5 minutes.