19 Labourers from Assam Missing in Arunachal, 1 Body Recovered

A labourer’s body has been recovered and 18 others are still missing out of the 19 labourers hailing from Assam had left from a border road construction site near the India-China border in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh.

They were engaged in the construction of a border road from Huri under Damin circle in the district to the international border. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was executing the project.

The labourers were missing for the last 14 days. All 19 labourers have been missing since July 5 from the project site and the body of one labourer was found in a nearby river.

Meanwhile, Arunachal BJP MP Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that the state government is taking up the case seriously and it will be solved soon.

Tapir Gao said, "They were BRO labourers. Generally, labourers from Assam and other parts of the country aren't used to staying in hilly regions, so they might have fled, but one body was found. Police is trying to establish whether it belongs to that group or is a different case.”

According to Bengia Nighee, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district, it is not clear why the labourers left the site but it is being speculated that they wanted to go home to celebrate Eid-al-Adha on July 10 but were denied permission by their employer. They nevertheless left the project site without intimation.