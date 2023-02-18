Guwahati Kidnap-Murder Case: Police Launch Search Ops to Trace Victim’s Phone

The Dispur Police on Saturday launched extensive search operations at Six Mile area in Guwahati to trace the mobile phone of murder and kidnap victim Biswajit Hazarika.

As per reports, the kidnappers had thrown the mobile phone of Biswajit into a drain.

On October 9, Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped from Six Mile area while he was returning home in a rickshaw. Ajay Kalita, the mastermind of the kidnap and murder case had thrown away his phone into a drain following the incident.

It may be mentioned that six people have been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder case. The accused have been identified as video editor of a news portal Debajit Deka, Ajay Kalita the mastermind, Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri and Mayur Nath.

As per sources, Biswajit Hazarika was killed by miscreants on October 23.

After a month on November 2, Biswajit’s body was recovered in Nellie area. The parents of the victim appealed to Commissioner of Police on February 9 to investigate the case and requested to arrest the accused involved in the death of their son.

On February 13, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah had informed in detail about the incident.