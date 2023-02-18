Govt Will Rehabilitate Affected Traders: Sarbananda Sonowal on Jorhat Fire

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the tragedy-hit Chowk Bazaar in Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday.

The union minister took stock of the situation along with Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, local BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami and Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta.

Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the government will rehabilitate the affected traders of the bazaar. The union minister also said that he will speak to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the matter.

Taking to twiiter, the union minister wrote, “Visited Chowk Bazar in Jorhat, which was devastated by a tragic fire recently & interacted with locals, shopkeepers & businessmen to take stock of losses & damage. I Urge Hon'ble CM Shri @himantabiswa to extend all possible support to those whose livelihoods have been affected.”