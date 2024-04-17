Guwahati: Kidnapping Attempt Thwarted, E-Rickshaw Driver Held

In a startling turn of events on Wednesday in Guwahati, an attempted kidnapping was thwarted by vigilant policemen, leading to the apprehension of an e-rickshaw driver.
The detained e-rickshaw driver, identified as Dipu Rabha, was allegedly involved in the attempted abduction.
The incident unfolded as the minor girl hailed the e-rickshaw to travel from Jyotinagar in the Bamunimaidam locality to participate in the festive Bihu dance celebrations at Chandmari.
However, the accused e-rickshaw driver took a detour and instead of dropping the girl at Chandmari, started driving towards the Geetanagar in Guwahati.
Overcome by fright when she saw the accused change course, the girl resorted to jumping off the e-rickshaw. The incident occurred nearby the Geetanagar Police Station with police officials on hand to come to the rescue.
While the accused e-rickshaw driver was apprehended, the minor girl was reported to be safe.