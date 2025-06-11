Guwahati Kidnapping Case Solved in 24 Hours: Four Accused Nabbed

In a major breakthrough, Guwahati Police have solved the Bharalu kidnapping case within 24 hours, arresting four individuals involved in the abduction and robbery of a local vegetable vendor.

The incident occurred early on June 10, when Munindra Das, a vegetable seller from Kahilipara, was kidnapped by a group of five men while he was on his way to the Machkhowa vegetable market. He was intercepted at B.R. Phukan Road, forcibly taken into a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and robbed of Rs. 1,500 in cash. The culprits later dropped him near A.T. Road, Kamakhya Gate.

The case was registered at Bharalumukh Police Station under Case No. 96/2025, with charges filed under Sections 310(2)/140(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping and dacoity.

Arrested Accused in Bharalu Kidnapping Case:

Sirajul Islam (21) – Milan Nagar, PS Hatigaon Babul Ali alias Jonab (32) – Garikhali Majdia, PS Sarthebari, Barpeta Zakir Ali (37) – Doulatola, PS Hajo, Kamrup (Rural) Saheb Ali alias Sahjan (31) – Barni, PS Hajo, Kamrup (Rural)

Key Developments:

Vehicle Recovered : Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Reg No. AS-01-GE-3543) used in the crime was seized.

Repeat Offender: Accused Saheb Ali was recently arrested in Satgaon PS Case No. 12/25 under Section 309(2) BNS.

Thanks to a quick response and technical investigation, the Bharalumukh police team led by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) cracked the case within hours. The victim’s family has expressed their gratitude, though concerns about safety in the city have intensified.

“No one is safe in Guwahati anymore – neither men nor women,” said the victim’s wife in an emotional statement to the media.

