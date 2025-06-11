Assam Woman Dies After Alleged Fall, Family Points to Boyfriend

A young woman from Assam’s Nazira, Shivali Kashyap, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Her family has alleged that she may have been murdered by her boyfriend, identified as Saurav Purohit, contradicting his claim that she died after "falling from a building."

According to family members, Shivali was speaking to her mother over the phone until 12:34 AM on the night of the incident. Shockingly, by 1:00 AM, the family received a phone call informing them of her death—raising questions over the sudden and unexplained timeline.

Shivali was working at a private firm in Ahmedabad and had been residing in the city for professional reasons. Following the disturbing news, her brother has left for Ahmedabad to assist with the investigation and ensure proper legal procedures are followed.

The family strongly suspects foul play and has urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the role of her boyfriend in the incident. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed as police continue their probe.

