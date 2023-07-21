Guwahati: KMSS Stages Protest Over Delimitation Draft At Kalakshetra

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) staged a protest over the constituency delimitation draft at Guawahati’s Kalakshetra on Friday.
A team headed by the Chief Election Commissioner of India arrived in Guwahati on July 19 for a three-day-long public hearing over the proposed constituency delimitation draft.
On the third day of the hearing, KMSS and several other indigenous political groups staged a protest at the Kalakshetra premises showing discontentment over the delimitation draft.
They alleged that the Election Commission has prepared the draft according to the directives of the ruling BJP and their allied RSS, overlooking the interest of indigenous people of Assam.
KMSS leader Dharjya Konwar said, “This delimitation draft will deprive the indigenous people of Assam. This draft has taken away the constituencies from all the major tribal groups of the state including the Chutiya, Koch Rajbongshis, Thengal Kachari, and the Mishings.”
“We will not let them cut down the Sivasagar constituency. The BJP government has tried to cut down the historical constituency and merge it with the Demow constituency. We affirm that we will not let this happen at any cost,” said another protester.
In an attempt to maintain law and order situation, the police arrived at the situation and took them to the protest site in Chachal.