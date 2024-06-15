Guwahati News

Guwahati: Laborer Brutally Assaulted, Police Face Silence Amid Investigation

Despite efforts to uncover the truth, the police encountered a wall of silence from fellow laborers present during the assault.
In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Guwahati city in the late hours of Friday where a laborer was brutally assaulted in an under-construction building in Japrigog. The shocking event was captured on a mobile camera, revealing a group of assailants beating the defenseless worker in a room.

Upon receiving the report, Dispur police swiftly responded, arriving at the scene to initiate a thorough investigation into the savage attack.

Furthermore, it has been reported that numerous items were stolen from the under-construction building.

Despite efforts to uncover the truth, the police encountered a wall of silence from fellow laborers present during the assault. Attempts to locate the injured worker were unfortunately unsuccessful, as the probe into the suspicious incident goes on.

