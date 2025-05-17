Guwahati: Labour Critically Injured After Electrocution at Flyover Construction Site

A major mishap occurred at the flyover construction site on Wednesday when a worker identified as Saibul Haque was critically injured after coming in contact with live electric wires. The incident took place while construction work was underway at the Goswami Service area near Chandmari locality.

The injured labourer, believed to be associated with the ongoing flyover construction, was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.

Local residents who witnessed the incident expressed serious concern over the absence of safety measures at the site and criticised the contractor responsible for overseeing the work.

“One person is in critical condition after he came in contact with live wires during construction, but till now no contractor who is given the task came to take stock of the situation. Moreover, this is the first incident and there are chances that more such incidents can come in the future as the wires are already in touch with the rods that are used in construction of the flyover. This is risky,” said a local commuter.

The eyewitness further alleged negligence by the authorities. “What is more astonishing is that I called up Chandmari police but none responded despite repeated calling from my side. Only fire services reached the spot and did their work and sent the person to GMCH,” the commuter added.

Locals are now demanding immediate intervention by the concerned authorities to ensure safety at the construction site and prevent any such incidents in the future.

