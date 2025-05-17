Kidnapped Minor Girl from Lakhimpur Rescued in Guwahati by Basistha Police

In a successful operation, Basistha Police have rescued a 14-year-old girl, Priyanka Deori, who had been abducted from Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district. The minor was recovered from the Bengali Basti area under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station in Guwahati.

The alleged kidnapper, Barun Deori, has been apprehended by the police.

According to Lakhimpur Police sources, a coordinated effort led to the recovery of the girl in the city. For her safety, the rescued minor has been temporarily placed at a women’s shelter home in Jalukbari.

Basistha Police have established contact with both the Lakhimpur Police and the family of the rescued girl. The girl is expected to be reunited with her family on Saturday after necessary formalities and counselling.

