Guwahati: Labourer Falls To Death From Under-Construction Building In Jalukbari

A labourer from Jharkhand fell to his death from an underconstruction building in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on Sunday night.
The incident occurred late at night on Sunday. Speaking about it, another labourer accused the contractor of negligence towards the wellbeing of the workers under him.
Courted by reporters, the individual said, "We rushed to the spot after hearing a loud thud to find he had fallen off. I want to say that construction has been going on for about two to three years. This might be an accident, and I am not blaming the contractor for it, but he could have showed up and got the victim timely medical assistance."
"Over the years, we have faced negligence. We have often been abused by his men. He should have paid a visit and had he ensured timely medical help, we could have saved the victim," he added.
Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as Bishnu Bakti, originally from Jharkhand.
The local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body. An investigation has been launched into the matter as so far, it remains unclear as to whether it was an accident or there was some foul play involved.
More details are awaited.